Ukraine says it is opening seven 'humanitarian corridors' on Thursday
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:18 IST
Ukraine is opening seven "humanitarian corridors" on Thursday for civilians to leave cities besieged by Russian forces, including the southern port of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Evacuees have already started leaving the northeastern city of Sumy under a local ceasefire, the regional governor said.
