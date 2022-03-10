Sweden to raise military spending to 2% of GDP as soon as possible - PM

Sweden's government wants to increase military spending to 2% of GDP "as soon as practically possible" in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

"Today, we present a new initiative with a clear message to the Swedish people and to the world around us. Sweden's defense capability must be greatly strengthened," Andersson told a news conference. As the Cold War ended, Sweden's defense spending as a proportion of gross domestic product has fallen from 3% in the early 1980s to around 1% in recent years.

