UK looking as easing visa rules for Ukrainians, minister says

Britain is looking at easing its visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees, a minister said on Thursday, after the government faced widespread condemnation for prioritizing bureaucracy over the welfare of that fleeing war. While households across Europe have taken in Ukrainian families forced to leave their homes, Britain has demanded they secure a visa first, meaning the country has accepted far fewer Ukrainians than the likes of France and Germany, or Ukraine's nearest neighbors.

Armed forces minister James Heappey said he believed the interior ministry, or Home Office, was looking at ways to ease the system, after some refugees in the French port city of Calais were ordered to go to Paris or Brussels to fill out forms. "Overnight the Home Office has indicated that they are looking at expanding the program and looking at a number of the policy checks that they currently have in place in order to make the process easier," Heappey told BBC TV.

