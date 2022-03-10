Left Menu

India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup: Scoreboard

PTI | Hamilton | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:46 IST
India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup: Scoreboard
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

India: Yastika Bhatia c F Mackay b Tahuhu 28 Smriti Mandhana c Bates b Jess Kerr 6 Deepti Sharma lbw b Tahuhu 5 Mithali Raj st Katey Martin b Amelia Kerr 31 Harmanpreet Kaur c S Devine b Amelia Kerr71 Richa Ghosh b Amelia Kerr0 Sneh Ranac Katey Martin b Tahuhu 18 Pooja Vastrakar c S Devine b Hannah Rowe 6 Jhulan Goswami b Jensen 15 Meghna Singh not out 12 Rajeshwari Gayakwad c Katey Martin b Jensen 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-4) 6 Total: (All out in 46.4 Overs) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-26, 3-50, 4-97, 5-97, 6-127, 7-143, 8-178, 9-198, 10-198.

Bowling: Frances Mackay 8-1-25-0, Jess Kerr 7-1-40-1, Hannah Rowe 6-1-28-1, Lea Tahuhu 10-2-17-3, Hayley Jensen 6.4-0-30-2, Amelia Kerr 9-0-56-3

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022