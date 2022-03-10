India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup: Scoreboard

India: Yastika Bhatia c F Mackay b Tahuhu 28 Smriti Mandhana c Bates b Jess Kerr 6 Deepti Sharma lbw b Tahuhu 5 Mithali Raj st Katey Martin b Amelia Kerr 31 Harmanpreet Kaur c S Devine b Amelia Kerr71 Richa Ghosh b Amelia Kerr0 Sneh Ranac Katey Martin b Tahuhu 18 Pooja Vastrakar c S Devine b Hannah Rowe 6 Jhulan Goswami b Jensen 15 Meghna Singh not out 12 Rajeshwari Gayakwad c Katey Martin b Jensen 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-4) 6 Total: (All out in 46.4 Overs) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-26, 3-50, 4-97, 5-97, 6-127, 7-143, 8-178, 9-198, 10-198.

Bowling: Frances Mackay 8-1-25-0, Jess Kerr 7-1-40-1, Hannah Rowe 6-1-28-1, Lea Tahuhu 10-2-17-3, Hayley Jensen 6.4-0-30-2, Amelia Kerr 9-0-56-3

