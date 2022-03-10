Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma wins from Pathankot seat
Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Thursday won from the Pathankot assembly seat.
Sharma defeated Congress candidate and sitting MLA Amit Vij by a margin of 7,759 votes.
Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.
