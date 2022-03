Russia's Lavrov meets Ukrainian foreign minister in Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Kavrov met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey on Thursday.

"The meeting has started," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

The meeting was brokered by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Pictures of the meeting released by Zakharova showed the Russian and Ukrainians sitting opposite each other.

