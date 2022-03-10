Left Menu

Hotel receptionist booked for rape, impregnating woman

According to the police complaint filed by the victim, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, she met the accused, some eight to nine months ago.We became friends and he offered to marry me.

Hotel receptionist booked for rape, impregnating woman
A receptionist at a hotel attached to a leading aggregator was arrested on charges of raping a 20-year-old woman and impregnating her, police said on Thursday. The accused Yogesh is a native of Uttarakhand. He was working at a hotel in Haryana's Bhondsi, where he allegedly raped the woman multiple times after promising to marry her. According to the police complaint filed by the victim, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, she met the accused, some eight to nine months ago.

"We became friends and he offered to marry me. He would take me to the staff room of the hotel and get physical. I am one-month pregnant now and he has abandoned me and refused to marry me. Finally, I moved to the police," the victim alleged in her complaint.

Yogesh has been booked under Section 376 (2) N (repeated rape on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

"During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. He will be produced in the city court soon," Station House Officer of Bhondsi police station Rajender Kumar said.

