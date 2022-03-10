Left Menu

Russia has switched tactics to targeting civilians, Ukraine adviser says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:35 IST
Oleksiy Arestovych Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia has switched tactics to targeting civilians after its military advance on Ukraine slowed, an adviser to Ukraine's presidential office said on Thursday.

Ukraine has accused Russia of genocide after officials said Russia bombed a children's hospital in the port city of Mariupol on Wednesday, a charge Moscow dismissed as "fake news". Russia has also denied targeting civilians.

Adviser Oleksiy Arestovych also said Ukraine had enough troops to withstand Russian efforts to capture the capital Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

