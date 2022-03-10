Kremlin says it will seek information from military about hospital bombing
The Kremlin said on Thursday it would seek information from the Russian military after Ukraine accused Russia of bombing a children's hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters in a briefing that Ukraine was "constantly" proposing talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
