AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann wins from Dhuri

AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri assembly seat on Thursday.

Mann, who is also Aam Aadmi Party's state unit head, defeated Congress candidate and sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes, according to the results announced by poll authorities.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

