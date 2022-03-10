UK says Chelsea can keep playing after Abramovich sanction
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Thursday it would enable soccer club Chelsea to continue playing matches and engage in other footballing activities after it imposed sanctions on its owner, Roman Abramovich.
"The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities," the government said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chelsea
- Britain
- Roman Abramovich
Advertisement