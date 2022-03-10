Left Menu

UK says Chelsea can keep playing after Abramovich sanction

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:48 IST
Britain said on Thursday it would enable soccer club Chelsea to continue playing matches and engage in other footballing activities after it imposed sanctions on its owner, Roman Abramovich.

"The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities," the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

