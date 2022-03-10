Bosnia asks to speed up start of EU membership talks
Bosnia's Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic asked her German counterpart to support Bosnia's request for speedier approval of its candidate status for European Union membership.
Turkovic said it would help secure stability in the country, in which Serb separatists have been pushing for secession of their region from Bosnia, with tacit Russian approval.
