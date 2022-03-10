Left Menu

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:54 IST
Cong MLAs walk out of Guj Assembly over issue of crime against women
Around 10 MLAs of the opposition Congress staged a walkout from the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday after Speaker Nimaben Acharya turned down their demand for a ''zero hour'' to hold a discussion on two incidents of attack on women.

As soon as the House proceedings began in the morning, MLA Punja Vansh urged the Speaker to discuss the two incidents which took place on March 8, celebrated as the International Women's Day.

According to Vansh, some policemen had allegedly manhandled and thrashed women Congress workers who gathered at a ground in Gandhinagar on March 8 to protest against the ruling BJP over the issue of women's safety.

The MLA also raised the issue of attack on a women police sub-inspector (SI) on a court campus by a mob in Karanj area of Ahmedabad on March 8.

Vansh claimed that despite the attack on a woman SI, police had not taken any action against the culprits.

When the Speaker rejected his demand for a discussion saying the House does not have the tradition to declare ''zero hour'', Vansh along with eight-nine other MLAs, including Geniben Thakor, Shiva Bhuriya and Amrish Der, walked out in protest.

