Ukraine gas pipeline operator says Russian troops at compressor stations pose risk to gas transit

The operator (OGTSU) did not say how many stations were affected or where they were. "The OGTSU demands that the military and armed groups immediately leave the territory of the compressor stations and stop trying to influence the operation of the GTS (gas transmission system)," it said. "Interference in the technological processes of GTS operations creates significant risks for the safety of continuous gas transportation to consumers in Ukraine and Europe," it said.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:01 IST
The operator of Ukraine's gas pipelines warned on Thursday that Russian forces were on the territory of more than one gas compressor station in Ukraine, posing a potential threat to smooth gas transit to Europe. The operator (OGTSU) did not say how many stations were affected or where they were.

