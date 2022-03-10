Russia to pay a price for Ukraine invasion, says U.S. VP Harris
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss issues with Poland that will force Russia to pay a price for its invasion of Ukraine, she said on Thursday during a visit to Warsaw, as Moscow continues its bombardment of Ukrainian cities.
Harris also said Poland was doing "extraordinary work" with the refugees who have fled Ukraine.
