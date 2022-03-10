Head of Ukraine’s gas transit operator says transit flows at risk
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:33 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Sergiy Makogon, the head of Ukraine's gas transit operator, said on Thursday there was a real danger to gas transit flows to Europe because of the presence of Russian troops on the territory of gas compressor stations in Ukraine.
"There is a real danger to (gas) transit," he told Reuters by phone without giving further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement