Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:35 IST
Finland's Niinisto and Putin to speak on Friday
Sauli Niinisto Image Credit: Wikipedia

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto will speak with Russia's Vladimir Putin by telephone on Friday, he told reporters on Thursday, after meeting with members of parliament.

Niinisto declined to say what he would say to the leader of Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine has driven more than two million people from their homes. The president said the Finnish parliament is currently weighing options to strengthen national security.

As one of the eastern members of the free-movement European Schengen area, Finland shares an 833-mile (1,340-km) border with Russia.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

