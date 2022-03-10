Finland's Niinisto and Putin to speak on Friday

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto will speak with Russia's Vladimir Putin by telephone on Friday, he told reporters on Thursday, after meeting with members of parliament.

Niinisto declined to say what he would say to the leader of Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine has driven more than two million people from their homes. The president said the Finnish parliament is currently weighing options to strengthen national security.

As one of the eastern members of the free-movement European Schengen area, Finland shares an 833-mile (1,340-km) border with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)