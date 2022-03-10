Italy and China agree on joint efforts to promote peace in Ukraine

Italy's and China's foreign ministers agreed that coordination of the international community is the only way to reach a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, the Italian foreign minister said in a statement on Thursday.

"I have strongly condemned Russia's aggression and reiterated our support to the Ukrainian people," Italy's Luigi Di Maio said in a statement following talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

