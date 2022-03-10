Italy and China agree on joint efforts to promote peace in Ukraine
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's and China's foreign ministers agreed that coordination of the international community is the only way to reach a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, the Italian foreign minister said in a statement on Thursday.
"I have strongly condemned Russia's aggression and reiterated our support to the Ukrainian people," Italy's Luigi Di Maio said in a statement following talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China targets bigger soy crop to bolster food self-sufficiency
China accuses Trudeau govt of 'double standards' in depiction of Hong Kong, Ottawa protests
China shares rise as inflows recover; Meituan lifts Hang Seng
China wants more cooking oil to come from home-grown soybeans
Taiwan casts wary eye at China amid Ukraine crisis, but no immediate alarm