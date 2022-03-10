Ukraine's Kuleba says no progress on ceasefire in Lavrov talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said no progress was made on achieving a ceasefire in talks on Thursday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow invaded its neighbor.

Speaking after the talks in southern Turkey, Kuleba told a news conference that the most difficult situation was in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and that Lavrov did not commit to a humanitarian corridor there.

