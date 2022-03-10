Ukraine's Kuleba says no progress on ceasefire in Lavrov talks
Reuters | Antalya | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:37 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said no progress was made on achieving a ceasefire in talks on Thursday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow invaded its neighbor.
Speaking after the talks in southern Turkey, Kuleba told a news conference that the most difficult situation was in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and that Lavrov did not commit to a humanitarian corridor there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker -Anadolu
Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker -Anadolu
Erdogan says Turkey can open borders with Armenia if Yerevan committed to normalisation
Erdogan says Turkey-U.S. talks on F-16s going well -media
Israeli president casts Turkey visit as part of climate campaign