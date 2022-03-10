Left Menu

Delhi Police to hold public hearings every Friday to address licence-related issue

The Delhi Police will hold two-hour public hearings every Friday to address licence-related issues, officials said. The issues of a license holder or new applicant will be addressed during the interaction, officials said. The Delhi Police issues licences for arms, swimming pools, auditoriums, hotels, guest houses among others.

The Delhi Police will hold two-hour public hearings every Friday to address licence-related issues, officials said. The public hearing will be started from March 11, they said. The issues of a license holder or new applicant will be addressed during the interaction, officials said. The Delhi Police issues licences for arms, swimming pools, auditoriums, hotels, guest houses among others. The joint commissioner of police (licensing) and deputy commissioner of police (licensing) will hold the public hearing, they said. Special Commissioner of Police (Licensing and Legal Division) Sanjay Singh tweeted, ''To increase police-public interface & establish a relationship of transparency & accessibility, every #Friday from 11am to 1pm the Licensing Unit of @DelhiPolice will be holding #JanSunwai at its Defence Colony office to address any issue with regard to various licenses,'' Singh tweeted.

