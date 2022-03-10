Ukraine's foreign minister calls for 'humanitarian corridor' for Mariupol
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russia on Wednesday to allow the evacuation of civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol through a "humanitarian corridor".
Speaking in Turkey after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Kuleba said Ukraine was ready for diplomacy but also able to defend itself.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
