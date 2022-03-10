Russia's Lavrov says on Ukraine: West is behaving dangerously

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the West was behaving dangerously over Ukraine and that Russia's military operation there was going according to plan.

Lavrov told a news conference after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart that the West was creating a danger in the region that would persist for many years and that those who supplied weapons to Ukraine and mercenaries there should understand the danger of what they were doing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)