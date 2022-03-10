BRIEF-Saudi Central Bank Extends Guaranteed Financing Program For MSMEs For One Year - Statement
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-03-2022
March 10 (Reuters) -
* SAUDI CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCES THE EXTENSION OF GUARANTEED FINANCING PROGRAM FOR MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES FOR ONE YEAR UNTIL MARCH 14, 2023 - STATEMENT
