Solicitor General sustains minor injury, will continue to attend courts from Friday

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday sustained a minor external injury after an accidental fall in the morning.

A statement issued by his office said that Mehta had gone to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where the doctors examined him.

He has started working immediately thereafter and will continue to attend courts from Friday, it said.

''Tushar Mehta, SG had an accidental fall due to slip on slippery floor in the morning. He contacted doctor and as medical advise, went to AIIMS. Doctors found minor external head injury and took 4 stitches,” it said.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices L N Rao and B R Gavai, which was hearing a plea seeking directions for disclosure of data on clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines as also on post-jab cases, was informed by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that Mehta had a fall in the washroom in the morning.

“Before I start, I must inform your lordships that the solicitor has been leading us in this matter from the beginning and last evening, we had a six hours conference and are fully ready with the matter. Unfortunately, there is a little medical issue. He had a fall in the washroom this morning,” Bhati told the bench.

The bench then said it would hear arguments in the matter on March 15 as there is some medical issue.

