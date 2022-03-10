Aid convoy to Ukraine's Mariupol turns back due to fighting - deputy PM
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:07 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A humanitarian convoy trying to reach the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol had to turn back on Thursday because of fighting, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, as the city council reported more Russian shelling.
"Bombs are hitting houses," the council said in an online post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Mariupol
- Iryna Vereshchuk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; cancels meeting with Lavrov
New Zealand condemns Russian actions in Ukraine
US and France attack actions of Russian mercenaries in Central African Republic
Russian Ambassador called in over Ukraine amid escalating actions