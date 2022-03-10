Left Menu

Aid convoy to Ukraine's Mariupol turns back due to fighting - deputy PM

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:07 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A humanitarian convoy trying to reach the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol had to turn back on Thursday because of fighting, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, as the city council reported more Russian shelling.

"Bombs are hitting houses," the council said in an online post.

