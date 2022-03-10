Left Menu

Cabinet welcomes new appointments in the NPA and State Security

President Ramaphosa appointed Advocate Andrea Johnson to head the NPA’s Investigating Directorate and Ambassador Thembisile Majola as the new Director-General of the SSA. 

Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday welcomed the recent high-level appointments in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the State Security Agency (SSA).

The President also appointed Adv Navilla Somaru as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Free State, Adv Matodzi Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo as DPP in North West and Adv Nicolette Bell as DPP in the Western Cape.

"These appointments will strengthen our capacity to investigate and prosecute all acts of crime and corruption," Cabinet said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has condemned the recent incidents of violence and public clashes in Alexandra near Sandton.

"No amount of discontent can justify the violation of people's rights in the country. Cabinet welcomed the speedy intervention by law-enforcement agencies, which resulted in calm being restored in the area and the arrest of several alleged perpetrators of public violence," Cabinet said.

Cabinet urged communities to use peaceful means to resolve disputes and to report all illegal activities to law-enforcement agencies.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

