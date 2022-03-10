Militant killed in shootout in J-K's Hazratbal, search on for two others

An unidentified militant was killed in a brief encounter in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Thursday and a search is underway for two others who managed to flee, officials said.

''Around 3:25 pm, during a brief shootout between police and terrorists outside the Hazratbal shrine, one terrorist was killed on the spot,'' the officials said.

A pistol was recovered from the spot, they said.

''Two terrorists have fled towards the Hazratbal shrine complex. Further details are awaited,'' they added.

In a tweet, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, ''One #terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in #Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the #encounter site going on.''

