Militant killed in shootout in J-K's Hazratbal, search on for two others

An unidentified militant was killed in a brief encounter in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Thursday and a search is underway for two others who managed to flee, officials said.Around 325 pm, during a brief shootout between police and terrorists outside the Hazratbal shrine, one terrorist was killed on the spot, the officials said.A pistol was recovered from the spot, they said.Two terrorists have fled towards the Hazratbal shrine complex.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:12 IST
Militant killed in shootout in J-K's Hazratbal, search on for two others
An unidentified militant was killed in a brief encounter in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Thursday and a search is underway for two others who managed to flee, officials said.

''Around 3:25 pm, during a brief shootout between police and terrorists outside the Hazratbal shrine, one terrorist was killed on the spot,'' the officials said.

A pistol was recovered from the spot, they said.

''Two terrorists have fled towards the Hazratbal shrine complex. Further details are awaited,'' they added.

In a tweet, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, ''One #terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in #Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the #encounter site going on.''

