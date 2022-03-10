Maha govt spent Rs 735 cr in ex-gratia for kin of COVID-19 victims

The Maharashtra government spent Rs 735 crore in ex-gratia to the kin of people who died of COVID-19 infection in the state, the legislative Assembly was informed on Thursday.

According to the state's economic survey report for 2021-22, the government had received 2.35 lakh applications for financial assistance till February 2022, of which 1.47 lakh had been sanctioned and an expenditure of Rs 735 crore was incurred.

At least 262 insurance claims were received from health workers, who were at risk of contracting the virus and 187 claims had been settled till December 2021, the report stated.

