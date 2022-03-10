SC reserves order on punishment in contempt case against Vijay Mallya

Left Menu

It even permitted the counsel, who was earlier representing Mallya, to file written submissions, if any, in the case by Tuesday.Observing that it had waited sufficiently long, the bench, on February 10, had fixed the contempt case against Mallya for hearing and had given him the last opportunity to appear before it either personally or through his lawyer.Mallya was held guilty of contempt in 2017, and the matter was thereafter to be listed to hear him on the proposed punishment to be awarded to him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:22 IST
The Supreme Court Thursday reserved verdict on quantum of sentence against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, in a contempt case where he has been found guilty.

A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha reserved the judgement after hearing senior advocate and amicus curiae Jaideep Gupta on various aspects related to the contempt law. It even permitted the counsel, who was earlier representing Mallya, to file written submissions, if any, in the case by Tuesday.

Observing that it had waited "sufficiently long", the bench, on February 10, had fixed the contempt case against Mallya for hearing and had given him the last opportunity to appear before it either personally or through his lawyer.

Mallya was held guilty of contempt in 2017, and the matter was thereafter to be listed to hear him on the proposed punishment to be awarded to him. The top court had in 2020 dismissed Mallya's plea seeking a review of its 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of court orders.

