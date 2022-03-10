Indian Army cautions against financial frauds in its name

The Indian Army on Thursday cautioned people against financial frauds in the name of the force and urged them not to fall for these anti-national elements, a Defence release said.

Cases of duping people through online posing as Army personnel selling two-wheelers or four-wheelers are being reported from several quarters, it said.

''The modus operandi of the fraudsters is to pose as Army personnel using fake identities and indulging in cheating civilians by taking away their money,'' the Defence PRO said.

People should be aware of such fraudulent activities and vigilant of such financial dupers and not fall for these anti-social elements, the statement added.

