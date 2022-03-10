ULFA(I) warns of action against OIL if ‘outsider’ named as next CMD

The banned ULFA (Independent) group on Thursday warned Oil India Limited (OIL) of action if an indigenous person was not named as the next CMD of the Maharatna PSU. The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) had on Wednesday recommended the name of Ranjit Rath, currently the CMD of Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd, for the position of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of OIL, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

In an e-mailed statement to media, ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua said the group had demanded appointment of qualified indigenous persons to the post of CMDs in oil companies operating from Assam. It was among the seven points served by ULFA(I) in a notice to public sector companies in the oil sector in the northeastern state in May last. The separatist group also urged students and youth organisations as well as people of the state to build up opposition to Rath’s selection as the next OIL CMD. Barua claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the seven points put forward by the group could be met and had assured ULFA(I) of taking steps to resolve the issues.

Naming of an ‘ousider’ Dr Ranjit Rath for the CMD’s position is in contradiction to the assurance of the chief minister and against the interests of the state, he claimed.

Barua asked the OIL to withdraw the decision taken by the PESB immediately and name a deserving indigenous person for the CMD’s post.

If the PSU fails to abide by its directive, the ULFA(I) is ready to take any ''necessary action’'' Barua added, without elaborating on the details. A top officer of the Assam Police, who wished not to be named, said they are aware of the ULFA(I) statement and are keeping a watch on the development. The ULFA(I) had declared unilateral ceasefire in May last year, responding to an appeal for peace by Sarma soon after he assumed office of the chief minister.

The group has been extending the ceasefire since and also refrained from calling bandhs during the last Indpendence Day and Republic Day.

