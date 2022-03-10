Left Menu

Man attempts self-immolation outside Lok Bhawan in Lucknow

A 40-year-old man said to be a Samajwadi Party worker attempted self-immolation outside the Lok Bhawan right across the UP Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow on Thursday afternoon, police said. Police recovered a membership card of the Samajwadi party from the man, identified as identified as Narendra Singh, a resident of Kanpur.According to police, he sprinkled inflammable material over himself and set himself on fire.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:28 IST
Man attempts self-immolation outside Lok Bhawan in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man said to be a Samajwadi Party worker attempted self-immolation outside the Lok Bhawan right across the UP Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow on Thursday afternoon, police said. The man reportedly raised political slogans before the act. Police recovered a membership card of the Samajwadi party from the man, identified as identified as Narendra Singh, a resident of Kanpur.

According to police, he sprinkled inflammable material over himself and set himself on fire. Police personnel deployed there in plain clothes reacted immediately and doused the flames. Hazratganj police station SHO Shyam Babu Shukla said, “Narendra Singh was taken to the civil hospital in a police van. He sustained minor burn injuries on his neck, face and forearms but is out of danger.” PTI CDN RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022