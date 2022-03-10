Putin not welcome at Davos meeting of elites
The World Economic Forum, best known as the host of an annual meeting of elites in Davos, Switzerland, says it's freezing all its relations with Russian entities following the invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last participated in the event at a virtual “Davos Agenda” meeting in January 2021. Previously, he attended the event in person.
The forum said in a statement Thursday that it “will not engage with any sanctioned individual or institution in any of our activities,” including the annual meeting.
Russia and Belarus were also suspended Thursday from another international forum: the Northern Dimension, which includes the European Union, Iceland and Norway.(AP) RUP RUP
