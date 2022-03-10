Militants shoot at, injure bank guard in J-K's Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Militants shot at and injured a bank guard in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
''At about 3:55 pm, terrorists fired upon Jammu and Kashmir Bank guard posted at TP branch Murran Chowk Pulwama,'' an official said.
The guard has been identified as Abdul Hamid Wani, a resident of Tahab, the officials said. The injured is admitted at the Pulwama district hospital and further details are awaited, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Pulwama district
- Kashmir Bank
- Tahab
- Kashmir
- Abdul Hamid Wani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J-K BJP president meets former NC leader Bukhari in Jammu
Security forces recover large cache of arms & ammunition dropped by drone along International Border in R S Pura sector, Jammu: Officials.
BSF fires at flying object along IB in Jammu
Fresh snowfall, landslides prompt closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Two persons trapped in flash-flood in Jammu rescued