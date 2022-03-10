Left Menu

Militants shoot at, injure bank guard in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:30 IST
Militants shoot at, injure bank guard in J-K's Pulwama
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Militants shot at and injured a bank guard in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

''At about 3:55 pm, terrorists fired upon Jammu and Kashmir Bank guard posted at TP branch Murran Chowk Pulwama,'' an official said.

The guard has been identified as Abdul Hamid Wani, a resident of Tahab, the officials said. The injured is admitted at the Pulwama district hospital and further details are awaited, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022