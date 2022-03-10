Militants shoot at, injure bank guard in J-K's Pulwama

Militants shot at and injured a bank guard in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

''At about 3:55 pm, terrorists fired upon Jammu and Kashmir Bank guard posted at TP branch Murran Chowk Pulwama,'' an official said.

The guard has been identified as Abdul Hamid Wani, a resident of Tahab, the officials said. The injured is admitted at the Pulwama district hospital and further details are awaited, they said.

