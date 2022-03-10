Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:35 IST
Nuclear war? Russia's Lavrov says: I don't believe so
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he did not believe that Russia's standoff with the West over Ukraine would lead to nuclear war.

"I don't want to believe, and I do not believe, that a nuclear war could start," Lavrov told reporters when asked if there would be a nuclear war. Lavrov was speaking after talks in Turkey with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

He said that rumours of a potential Russian attack against the former Soviet Baltic states "appear to be old hoaxes".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

