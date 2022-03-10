Left Menu

UK to streamline system to let in Ukrainian refugees after outcry

"In short, Ukrainians with passports will be able to get permission to come here fully online from wherever they are and will be able to get a biometrics once in Britain." While households across Europe have taken in Ukrainian families forced to flee their homes, Britain has demanded they secure a visa first, with some refugees in the French port city of Calais being told to go to Paris or Brussels to apply.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:46 IST
UK to streamline system to let in Ukrainian refugees after outcry
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will next week streamline a system to allow Ukrainians to enter the country, its interior minister said on Thursday after an outcry over a requirement for people fleeing Russia's invasion to get biometric tests before being allowed in.

The Conservative government has repeatedly said it is being "generous" to Ukrainians who want to come to Britain by offering two routes, but critics say ministers are prioritising bureaucracy over the welfare of those fleeing war. "From Tuesday, I can announce that Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a Visa Application Centre to give their biometrics before they come to the UK," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel told parliament.

"Instead, once their application has been considered and appropriate checks completed, they will receive direct notification that they are eligible for the scheme and can come to the UK," she said. The change in policy came on the advice of the security and intelligence services, Patel added. "In short, Ukrainians with passports will be able to get permission to come here fully online from wherever they are and will be able to get a biometrics once in Britain."

While households across Europe have taken in Ukrainian families forced to flee their homes, Britain has demanded they secure a visa first, with some refugees in the French port city of Calais being told to go to Paris or Brussels to apply. The right-wing Daily Mail newspaper said the "shambolic" visa system required refugees to produce paperwork showing they had been living in Ukraine before Jan. 1, and to have birth or marriage certificates to show links to Ukrainians living in Britain.

As a result, Britain has accepted far fewer Ukrainians than the likes of France and Germany, or Ukraine's nearest neighbours, which have waived the need for visas. By Wednesday, Britain had granted over 950 visas to Ukrainians since the start of the war. By comparison, Poland, a neighbour of Ukraine, has taken in more than 1.2 million Ukrainians. Ireland has accepted 2,500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022