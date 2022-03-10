Lithuania tightens state of emergency, limits free speech

Lithuania's parliament on Thursday imposed a stricter state of emergency over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, limiting rights to free expression and peaceful assembly, voting records showed.

The legislation, in effect at least until April 20, enables police to remove access to a media outlet for up to 72 hours for "disinformation", "war propaganda" and "incitement of hate" relating to the invasion, parliament said.

