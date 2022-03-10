AHRC orders probe into ‘police atrocity’ of accused in custody

The Assam Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry into alleged police atrocity on an accused while in custody, stating that “prima facie case of human rights violation appears to exist”.

It has asked the Commissioner of Barak Valley to conduct the inquiry through a senior civil service officer and has fixed March 23 as the date for submission of the report.

The AHRC order was passed on the basis of a complaint filed by Md Hussain Laskar of Silchar, in Cachar district, and received through Leader of Opposition in state assembly Debabrata Saikia, on February 7.

As per the complainant, a house in village Dhanehari Pt-1 was “suddenly raided” and the resident arrested by personnel of Silchar Sadar Police Station around 2.30 am on February 2.

The person was allegedly held in police custody for over 24 hours without producing him before any court and “mercilessly tortured, implicating him in false crimes”.

When his family members asked for arrest-related documents, police failed to provide those, Laskar claimed, adding, later it was telecast through various electronic media that the person was involved in a dacoity case, and injured when police fired at him as he attempted to escape from custody.

The complainant raised questions on how a hand-cuffed man, surrounded by police, could try to flee, and alleged it to be a case of violation of human rights.

“In view of the above complaint, a prima-facie case of violation of human rights appears to exist and hence, cognisance of the case had been taken,” the AHRC order said.

The commission had last year taken suo motu cognisance of purported rising instances of death or injury of suspects while attempting to escape from police custody, since the new government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed power in the state in May 2021.

The Gauhati High Court is also hearing a PIL over alleged fake encounters in the state, with the Assam government on February 7 claiming in an affidavit that due process of law and all guidelines issued by the NHRC were being followed in cases of police encounters, which have taken place since May last year.

Altogether, 33 people have been killed and at least 84 injured in police action while allegedly trying to escape from custody or attacking personnel since the current government assumed office.

