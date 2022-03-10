Slovenian PM: Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine

Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Thursday as he arrived at a meeting of the European People's Party in Paris. "Anyone one can see that it is against all conventions," he added, referring to recent Russian military actions in Ukraine.

Russia has denied accusations made against it by Ukraine and others that it has committed war crimes. Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday, injuring pregnant women and burying patients in rubble despite a ceasefire deal for people to flee the city. The regional governor said 17 people were wounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)