Russian official scoffs at casualty reports

Russia's foreign minister is dismissing concerns about Russian military attacks on civilians, including on a maternity hospital, as "pathetic shrieks" from its enemies.

Sergey Lavrov met his Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey on Thursday in the highest-level Russian-Ukrainian talks since the war began last month.

In the Russian government's first public comment on Wednesday's strike on a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol, Lavrov didn't deny or shy away from responsibility for the attack. He claimed the site had earlier been seized by Ukrainian far-right radical fighters who were using it as a base. Even though there were many images of civilians wounded in the attack and the city council said a child was among the three people killed, Lavrov claimed all the patients and nurses were moved of the hospital before the assault.

Lavrov said Russia was ready for more negotiations but showed no sign of softening Moscow's stance in the dispute.

