Soccer-Chelsea sponsor Three 'reviewing position' after Abramovich sanctions
Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Chelsea's shirt sponsor Three, the mobile phone and telecommunications company, say they are reviewing their relationship with the club after the British government announced sanctions on club owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday.
"We are in discussions with Chelsea and we are reviewing our position," a Three spokesperson said.
