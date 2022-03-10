Left Menu

Get fishermen released from Indonesia, Seychelles: TN urges Centre

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday requested the Centre to secure the immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by authorities of Seychelles and Indonesia. Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said 5 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu and 3 others from Kerala were apprehended by the Indonesian air and sea police for allegedly entering into their territorial waters.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:14 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday requested the Centre to secure the immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by authorities of Seychelles and Indonesia. Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said 5 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu and 3 others from Kerala were apprehended by the Indonesian air and sea police for allegedly entering into their territorial waters. They were taken to Ditpolairud Pier, Aceh in Indonesia for legal proceedings, he said. These fishermen had ventured fishing on February 17 in an Andaman registered fishing vessel, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said. As many as 33 other fishermen had set sail for fishing from Kochi on February 22 in 3 Tamil Nadu registered mechanized fishing boats. On March 7, they were apprehended by the Seychelles authorities for allegedly entering into Seychelles waters, Stalin said.

Sources had said on Wednesday that out of the 33, one fisherman belonged to Thiruvananthapuram.

Stalin said, ''I request your personal intervention in this matter and request you to take this up with the Indonesian and Seychelles authorities so as to secure the immediate release of the fishermen and their fishing boats.''

