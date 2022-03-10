Punjab: BSF kills Pak intruder, shoots down drone

A Pakistani ''intruder'' was shot dead and a drone was brought down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops in separate incidents along the India-Pakistan frontier in Punjab, officials said on Thursday.

The middle-aged man was killed at a forward area in the Amritsar sector when he crossed the border and entered Indian territory on Wednesday evening, they said.

''Troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing an imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, the BSF troops fired upon the intruder in self-defence, killing the Pakistani intruder on the spot,'' a BSF spokesperson said.

The border force, in a different action undertaken on Wednesday morning, also shot down a drone near Havelian village in the same sector.

The white quadcopter drone (DJI Phantom 4 model) was neutralised while it was coming from ''Pakistan to India'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)