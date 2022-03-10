Left Menu

Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal defeated from Jalalabad seat by AAP rival

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:49 IST
Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal defeated from Jalalabad seat by AAP rival
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal lost to AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj from Jalalabad seat in Punjab's Fazilka district, according to poll results declared on Thursday.

Sukhbir, the son of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, lost by a margin of 30,930 votes.

Notably, Sukhbir who is SAD MP from Ferozepur, had entered the fray from Jalalabad assembly constituency.

Sukhbir has earlier been a three-time legislator.

Counting of votes for the 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022