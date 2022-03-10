Left Menu

Mumbai: Three workers die while cleaning septic tank

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:55 IST
Mumbai: Three workers die while cleaning septic tank
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three workers died due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in suburban Kandivali on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place when they entered the septic tank of a public toilet in Ekta Nagar area, said an official.

Another worker who was accompanying them got lucky as he had not climbed down into the tank. He fled from the spot on realizing that the other three had passed out inside, the police official added.

After local residents raised alarm, fire brigade and police personnel rescued the unconscious workers, but all three were declared dead at hospital before admission.

Police had yet to ascertain who had hired the victims and Accidental Death Reports have been filed at Kandivali police station, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022