Rugby-Scotland name team to play Italy in Six Nations

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named the following team to play Italy in their Six Nations fixture in Rome on Saturday. 15-Stuart Hogg (capt.), 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Kyle Steyn, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Matt Fagerson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Rory Darge, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Sam Skinner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-George Turner, 1-Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16-Stuart McInally 17-Allan Dell, 18-WP Nel, 19-Jamie Hodgson, 20-Magnus Bradbury, 21-Ben Vellacott, 22-Adam Hastings, 23- Sione Tuipulotu.

