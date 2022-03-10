Narayan Rane, son move HC seeking to quash FIR in Disha Salian case

Union minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh, a BJP MLA, on Thursday approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against them over certain statements about Disha Salian's death. Mumbai Police had recorded statements of Rane and his son in the case last week.

In their plea in the HC, the Ranes claimed that the First Information Report registered against them for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was politically motivated. The petition was filed through advocate Lokesh Zade. The high court is yet to schedule it for hearing.

An FIR for alleged defamation was registered against Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane following a press conference held by them on February 19. Salian's mother had filed a complaint against them.

Advocate Zade said that the Ranes, who recently secured interim protection from arrest from a lower court, have sought that the high court quash the FIR, and police be restrained from filing a chargesheet against them in the meantime.

While the alleged offence took place on February 19, the FIR was registered only on February 26, which showed that it was politically motivated, the plea said.

Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before actor Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra. PTI AYA KRK KRK

