Head of Ukraine’s gas transit operator demands Russian troops leave gas facilities

Sergiy Makogon, the head of Ukraine’s gas transit operator, demanded on Thursday that Russian troops leave the territory of two gas compressor stations which he said they have occupied in eastern Ukraine.

Makogon said on live television that, since occupying the Novopskov and Kupiansk stations, the troops had been questioning staff about their operations.

