HC calls for reasons for deferring indirect elections in Salem district

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to file an affidavit giving the reasons for indefinitely deferring the indirect elections for certain town panchayats in Salem district, scheduled for March 4.

CCTV footage will be called for if the affidavit, to be filed before March 14, is not up to the mark, the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy warned.

The bench was passing interim orders on a batch of writ petitions/PILs from the elected councillors, mostly belonging to the AIADMK and independent candidates, alleging various irregularities committed by the those belonging to the ruling DMK with the connivance of the election and police officials concerned.

When the indirect elections for Belur, Kadayampatti, Vanavasi and Nangavalli town panchayats in Salem district commenced on March 4, the councillors belonging to the DMK and its allies, created a ruckus, the petitioners alleged.

They resorted to violent activities such as breaking the tables and chairs and manhandled their opponents. The respective police officers remained silent spectators. Finally, the officials concerned deferred the indirect elections to some other date, to be announced subsequently, they said.

Hence, they moved the High Court with the present writ petitions/PILs for a direction to the authorities concerned to take appropriate disciplinary action against the respective local police officers and election officials, appoint Election Officers/Returning Officers not below the rank of Sub-Collector to monitor the indirect election for the posts of Town Panchayat presidents, vice-presidents and conduct the same on the date to be fixed by the SEC, peacefully. Meanwhile, in a separate case, the bench directed the officer in charge of holding the indirect elections to Aduthurai town panchayat in Thanjavur district to appear before it on Friday and explain under what circumstances he had cancelled the same, scheduled for March 4.

The court gave the direction while passing further interim orders on a PIL petition from Ma Ka Stalin and seven others praying for a direction to the TNSEC to conduct the indirect election with police protection and CCTV coverage on the date to be announced by the Commission.

