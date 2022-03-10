Left Menu

Maha: Man sentenced to two years RI for kidnapping six-year-old girl

In a speedy action, a court in Maharashtras Palghar district sentenced a man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a six-year-old girl, just four days after his arrest for the crime, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:27 IST
Maha: Man sentenced to two years RI for kidnapping six-year-old girl
  • Country:
  • India

In a speedy action, a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district sentenced a man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a six-year-old girl, just four days after his arrest for the crime, police said on Thursday. First Class Judicial Magistrate of Vasai court Y A Jadhav convicted the accused Kansa Singh (25) under relevant sections of the IPC on Wednesday.

Singh was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him. The victim was kidnapped by the accused while she was playing outside her house on the night of March 4, senior inspector Kailas Barve of Valiv police station said. A complaint was lodged at the police station the next day and the police formed three teams to look for the girl, who was subsequently traced to Malad in the neighbouring Mumbai on March 6, he said. The accused abandoned the child in Malad and was planning to flee to West Bengal, when he was nabbed by the police at Bandra railway station on the same day, the official said. After the expiry of the remand of the arrested accused, the police presented him in the court and also filed the chargesheet and other relevant documents, based on which the magistrate sentenced and jailed him instead of remanding him further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022